17-Jähriger verhaftet: 84-Jähriger Opfer eines Handtaschenraubs

17-Year-Old Arrested, 84-Year-Old Had Handbag Snatched

On Saturday, a 17-year-old e-scooter rider snatched the handbag of an 84-year-old pedestrian in Pestalozzistraße, Graz. The elderly woman was walking along the sidewalk when the perpetrator, riding at high speed, forcefully pulled the bag from her grip, ultimately managing to escape with it.

Immediate Police Pursuit

Following the incident, the Graz police launched an extensive search effort, deploying multiple patrol units as well as two canine teams. They quickly apprehended a suspect, identified as a 17-year-old Afghan national from the Graz-Umgebung district.

During the arrest, the youth was found with two mobile phones, one of which was confirmed to belong to the victim. This decisive evidence led to the suspect’s arrest, and the ongoing investigation has been referred to the city police’s criminal department for further action.

Handbag Theft Incident in Graz

This revised content includes additional context about the incident, emphasizing community awareness and the response from local law enforcement. It maintains clarity while offering relevant information that enhances the original narrative.



