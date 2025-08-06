75 Jahre ÖWG Wohnbau: Jubiläumsaktion mit 75 Baumpflanzungen

75 Trees for 75 Years: ÖWG Wohnbau Plants Climate-Resilient Trees Across Graz and Surrounding Areas.

GRAZ/GRAZ-UMGEBUNG. In celebration of its 75th anniversary, ÖWG Wohnbau is initiating a significant green initiative by planting 75 trees in its residential complexes throughout Graz and nearby regions. The tree locations were carefully selected in collaboration with landscape designers and property management to ensure optimal growth conditions. The trees planted include climate-resilient species such as the Japanese Pagoda Tree, the Southern Elm, and the Leather Oak. These varieties are known for their longevity, robustness, and vital contribution to improving urban microclimates.

„By planting these 75 trees, we symbolically connect our 75-year legacy with our commitment to a sustainable future. In urban environments, every tree counts—it enhances the climate, improves communal living spaces, and promotes a sense of community within our housing complexes.“ Christian Krainer, CEO of ÖWG Wohnbau

Forward-Thinking Design

This initiative aligns with ÖWG Wohnbau’s broader sustainability strategy that emphasizes eco-friendly construction practices, innovative living concepts, and the qualitative enhancement of green spaces. The newly planted trees will be maintained by the company’s in-house property service team until they are well-established. „We want those living in our properties to feel comfortable—today, tomorrow, and even 25 years down the line,“ explains Hans Schaffer, CEO of ÖWG Wohnbau. These trees are distributed across 16 residential projects in Graz, as well as several locations in Fernitz-Mellach, Hitzendorf, Kalsdorf, and Premstätten.

About ÖWG Wohnbau

Founded in 1950, ÖWG Wohnbau is the largest non-profit housing developer in Styria, Austria. The organization specializes in constructing both subsidized and privately financed housing, as well as educational institutions like kindergartens, schools, student residences, university buildings, and senior living facilities. Currently, ÖWG Wohnbau manages over 40,000 residential and commercial units. With a dedicated workforce of over 200 employees based in Graz, the organization remains committed to enhancing the quality of life for all its residents.

