Astor Piazzolla, Daniel Binelli & Pablo Boggiano: The Works of Jean Sibelius







Concert Highlight: Akademischer Orchesterverein Presents Astor Piazzolla, Daniel Binelli, and Jean Sibelius

On Sunday, March 30, 2025, at 15:00, the renowned Akademischer Orchesterverein Wien will take the stage at the prestigious Mozart-Saal, delivering a captivating program that features an exquisite blend of Argentine tango and classical symphonic music. This concert promises to immerse the audience in the rich textures of Astor Piazzolla’s compositions, the unique artistry of Daniel Binelli, and the powerful orchestration of Jean Sibelius.

Featured Performers

The concert will showcase the remarkable talents of Daniel Binelli, a celebrated master of the bandoneon, who has devoted his career to bringing the passion and complexity of tango music to the concert hall. Alongside him, Pablo Boggiano will conduct the orchestra, ensuring a seamless synthesis of the musicians’ expressive capabilities and the orchestral depth.

Programme Highlights

The evening’s repertoire includes:

Astor Piazzolla’s Zum Escualo: This evocative piece reflects Piazzolla’s innovative fusion of traditional tango with contemporary musical forms.

Oblivion (1972): Perhaps one of Piazzolla's most famous compositions, Oblivion is a hauntingly beautiful piece that showcases the soulful sounds of the bandoneon, highlighting the instrument's emotive capabilities.

Daniel Binelli’s 3 Movimientos Concertantes para Bandoneón y Orquesta: This work illustrates Binelli’s unique voice and his ability to weave the bandoneon into the fabric of an orchestral setting.

Jean Sibelius's Symphony No. 1 in E Minor, Op. 39 (1899): A cornerstone of the symphonic repertoire, Sibelius's first symphony is revered for its dramatic themes and lush orchestration, reflecting the vast landscapes of Finland.

A Unique Cultural Experience

This concert serves as a perfect representation of the blending of cultural influences—where the dramatic and passionate music of Piazzolla meets the profound and melancholic beauty of Sibelius. The Akademischer Orchesterverein Wien, known for its commitment to musical excellence and its vibrant interpretations, will provide audiences with an unforgettable experience that pays homage to both the tango and the symphonic tradition.

Whether you are a devoted fan of classical music or a newcomer to these genres, this concert offers a unique opportunity to appreciate the transformative power of orchestral music. Mark your calendars and join us in celebrating these timeless works!

For tickets and more information, please visit the Akademischer Orchesterverein Wien’s official website.

For tickets and more information, please visit the Akademischer Orchesterverein Wien's official website.





