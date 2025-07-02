Bildergalerie: Die Obere Alte Donau – Sommerlich, schön und lebendig!

Glorious sunshine, postcard-perfect weather, and a gentle breeze: this is how one could describe the photo gallery from the Upper Old Danube. MeinBezirk recently visited the area over the weekend to soak in some sun.

WIEN/DONAUSTADT. Few things are as delightful in summer as spending a day by the blue Danube in Vienna. This was precisely the experience undertaken by MeinBezirk on a sweltering Saturday.

The sun shone brightly from an almost cloudless sky as temperatures soared above the 30-degree mark. Many Viennese took advantage of the first day after the summer holidays began to bask in the sun and enjoy a refreshing swim.

MeinBezirk set off for the Upper Old Danube, which showcased its charm splendidly on that hot Saturday. It’s truly a scene straight out of a postcard, as seen in our photo gallery.

A Tranquil Waterbody Since 1875

While some lounged on the banks or played with their children, others took to the water in rented pedal boats. Sailboats glided over the shimmering surface, propelled by stronger gusts of wind at times.

The Old Danube became a standing body of water between 1870 and 1875 following the Danube regulation, which separated it from the main river. Today, it stands as one of the most popular recreational areas in the capital, boasting several bathing facilities, taverns, marinas, and more.

As summer unfolds, the Upper Old Danube attracts visitors seeking an escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. With its scenic landscapes and recreational options, it’s no wonder that local families flock here for picnics, swimming, and other outdoor activities.

In addition to water sports, the area also offers walking and cycling paths that wind through the picturesque surroundings, making it ideal for both relaxation and active pursuits. According to recent tourism statistics, the Old Danube continues to be one of the most frequented spots in Vienna, especially as residents look to enjoy nature in warmer months.

