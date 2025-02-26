Celebrate!: Circus Louis Knie Brings New Show to Seiersberg

From March 6 to April 6, Circus Louis Knie will perform in Seiersberg at the open area near Decathlon. Shows are scheduled multiple times a week, and tickets are available now.

GRAZ/SEIERSBERG. Under the theme „Celebrate!“, Circus Louis Knie returns to Graz and its surrounding areas. From March 6 to April 6, the circus will set up its impressive tents in Seiersberg. Located directly at the outdoor venue near Decathlon (Ganghoferstraße 60, 8055 Seiersberg), attendees can expect an exhilarating blend of magic, elegance, and breathtaking moments in a show spanning over two hours.

International Talents Await

The circus features a diverse array of international acrobats who will showcase thrilling acts such as board flips, fast-track performances, and Chinese pole routines, complemented by aerial acrobatics. Humor and laughter will be provided by the entertaining duo, The Wolf Brothers, while Clown Bambolito is set to tickle the audience’s funny bone with his antics. The show also includes an animal program featuring dogs, horses, and llamas, ensuring a delightful experience for everyone. A special treat awaits at the premiere with former „Die Seer“ singer Astrid Wirtenberger, who will perform her new song „Feuer & Eis.“

Tickets on Sale

The premiere is scheduled for Thursday, March 6, at 6 PM. Performances will continue every Thursday and Friday at 6 PM, Saturdays at both 3 PM and 6 PM, and Sundays at 11 AM and 3 PM until April 6. Tickets start at 18 euros and are available now at www.louisknie.com. Fans can enjoy a 33% discount on all tickets purchased online with the code „KNIE,“ excluding mid-box and third-row seats. For sold-out events, last-minute tickets can be reserved by calling 0664/19 19 700.

