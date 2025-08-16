Dem Imster Trainer bricht der Geduldsfaden

SC Imst Hopes for First Win in Regionalliga West

IMST (pele) – The SC Imst football team continues to pursue its first win of the season in the Regionalliga West. In a tense match on Saturday against TSV St. Johann, the final score was 1:1, marking the third consecutive draw for the team. The Salzburg visitors took the lead in the 42nd minute, creating a sense of urgency for the home side.

Things became even more challenging for SC Imst when their player, Benjamin Kraft, was sent off in the 55th minute for denying a goal-scoring opportunity. Despite being down a player, the team demonstrated resilience and determination.

In a commendable effort, Armin Hamzic managed to equalize in the 65th minute, reinvigorating the spirits of the home crowd. The game continued to be fiercely contested, with Imst having several opportunities in stoppage time to secure a last-minute victory. However, the match ended in yet another draw, leaving the team hungry for their first win.

Current Standings and Future Outlook

As the matches progress, SC Imst sits near the bottom of the league table, and the pressure is mounting to turn performances into tangible results. Coach Michael Wernbacher emphasized the need for focus and determination during training sessions, stating, „We need to capitalize on our chances and maintain composure under pressure.“ The upcoming fixtures will provide SC Imst with further opportunities to improve their standings and pursue that elusive first victory of the season.

The Regionalliga West has proven to be highly competitive this year, with many teams demonstrating their ability to capitalize on defensive errors. SC Imst’s next match will be crucial—not only for the points but also for boosting team morale as they strive to turn their performance around.