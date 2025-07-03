Derbyzeit steht bevor!

IMST (pele) – The summer hiatus in the Tyrolean lower leagues comes to an end with the exciting matchups in the TFV Kerschdorfer Tirol Cup. The draw has presented fans and teams with some thrilling matchups, including anticipated local derbies that always add a special thrill to the competition. This year promises intense clashes as teams from the Imst district vie for glory.

Upcoming Fixtures

The preliminary round kicks off on July 29, featuring the following matchups:

  • FC NassereithFC Lechaschau
  • SPG Oberes GerichtSPG Oetz/Sautens

Action continues into the first round on August 1:

  • SPG SöldenSV Längenfeld (19:30 Uhr)

On August 2nd and 3rd, more exciting fixtures include:

  • FC Tiroler ZugspitzeSPG Silz/Mötz
  • SPG Mieminger PlateauFC Tarrenz
  • SPG Pitztalto be announced

Anticipation for Local Rivalries

Local derbies often bring their own unique atmosphere, with communities rallying behind their teams. For clubs like FC Nassereith and FC Lechaschau, these matchups are more than just games; they embody local pride and longstanding rivalries. The Tyrolean football scene is known for its passionate fanbase, which traditionally adds to the excitement as teams prepare to battle on the pitch.

Looking Ahead

The TFV Kerschdorfer Tirol Cup is not just an opportunity for teams to kick off their season; it serves as a platform for clubs to gauge their strengths, experiment with tactics, and build cohesion ahead of the league matches. As the matches unfold, spectators can expect fierce competition, emerging talent, and perhaps some surprises along the way.

Stay tuned for updates and results as the tournament progresses!



