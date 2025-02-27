Ein beeindruckendes Werk gegen den Krieg: „NIE WIEDER“ DER WILDEN ALTEN

Despite the semester break and many locals being away on winter holidays, the hall at the Weiz Volkshaus was filled to capacity last Wednesday, and the venue in Graz was practically overflowing, packed to the last seat, for the performance of the powerful piece „Nie wieder“ by the Wild Elders.

More than four hundred attendees were counted overall. Judging by the reactions, it was clear that nearly everyone was captivated, moved, and touched by the program. This theater piece stands as a poignant statement against hate, intolerance, fascism, and war—a theatrical collage that serves as a compelling reminder not to forget past atrocities.

The performance featured twenty-two senior citizens, all born during or immediately after World War II, who shared personal stories from their childhood, as well as narratives handed down from their parents and grandparents. Through their recollections, they issued urgent warnings about the perils that still loom in our society. With intense performances, powerful words, evocative sounds, and touching songs, the cast succeeded in creating a deep emotional resonance that swept across the audience. The silence in the room was palpable, akin to a pin dropping, as the survivors recounted their harrowing experiences. In stark contrast, a hopeful eruption of applause accompanied the future-oriented dialogue and peace songs, symbolizing a resolute rejection of hatred and barbarity.

The evening concluded in both Weiz and Graz with a prolonged standing ovation, thunderous applause, and calls for encore from an exhilarated audience. This performance not only raises a warning about the dangers of repeating history but also inspires hope and fosters a belief in a more peaceful future.

Performances like “Nie wieder” play a crucial role in educating new generations about the horrors of war and the importance of empathy and understanding. As societies globally reflect on their past and confront contemporary issues—such as rising nationalism, xenophobia, and social division—initiatives like this serve as vital reminders of our shared humanity. Community theater can act as a mirror that reflects both our darker history and our potential for solidarity and peace.

By spotlighting individual narratives, this production invites people to consider their own responsibilities in the face of growing intolerance. It suggests that art can be a catalyst for change, instilling a collective sense of hope and fostering dialogue across generations. Many audience members left not only with a heightened awareness of history but also with a renewed commitment to advocate for peace and reject the cycles of hatred that have plagued humanity. Ultimately, “Nie wieder” stands out as a significant contribution to the ongoing discourse about memory, healing, and the role of art in shaping a better future for all.