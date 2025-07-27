„Etepetete“: Freiluft-Poetry Slam an der Herz Jesu Kirche

„Etepetete“

Poetry Slam open-air event at Herz Jesu Church

  • July 27, 2025, 11:58 AM

Editorial Staff

Andreas Strick

The Slam Collective invites you to three dates for Poetry Slam. The five-year anniversary of the collective will be celebrated on August 13 in front of the Herz Jesu Church, on August 14 at the Hör- und Seebühne, and on August 28 at the Murinsel.

Graz/St. Leonhard: This year, the Slam Collective is celebrating its fifth anniversary with a traditional Poetry Slam evening at the Herz Jesu Church. The collective has dedicated itself to promoting the art of spoken word and performance poetry. Every year, under the motto „Etepetete,“ artists gather in St. Leonhard to showcase their work. This year’s event is set for August 13, where attendees can enjoy fresh poetic creations in an open-air setting. Admission to the event is free.

Slam Collective Event

ORF Park and Murinsel Events

This date is just one of three arranged in August; on August 14, the Slam Review will occur at ORF Park. The finale will be held on August 28, titled „Le Poetry Slam de la Mur(insel).“ The evening will be moderated by Lukas Hofbauer.

