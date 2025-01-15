EU steht vor entscheidender Abstimmung über den neuen Budget-Kurs – bleiben Sie informiert!


Wednesday, 15.01.25

The EU Commission will soon decide on the budget path proposed by Austria to avoid an EU deficit procedure. This was confirmed by a spokesperson on Wednesday in response to an inquiry from APA. The FPÖ and ÖVP reached an agreement on Monday to save 6.4 billion euros by 2025. This aims to bring the deficit back below three percent of GDP, with a plan to consolidate over the next seven years.





On Tuesday, Finance Minister Gunter Mayr noted after discussions with EU Commissioner for Economic Efficiency and Productivity, Valdis Dombrovskis, that there were „positive signals.“ The Commissioner also described the meeting as „good and constructive.“ Currently, the Commission is assessing the measures presented by Austria. Should these be deemed insufficient, the Commission would make a recommendation to the Council of Economic and Financial Ministers, which will ultimately decide whether to open a deficit procedure. The next meeting is scheduled for January 21 in Brussels.

Summary: The EU Commission is set to make a crucial decision regarding Austria’s budget path to avoid a deficit procedure, with measures aiming for a savings of 6.4 billion euros by 2025. The discussion between Austrian officials and the EU Commissioner has yielded positive feedback, paving the way for crucial negotiations ahead.

