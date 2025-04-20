Europameisterschaften im Gewichtheben: Grazer Elias Simbürger sichert sich den 8. Platz!

After Paula Zikowsky’s 17th place in the 64 kg class, Alina Novak’s 19th place in 71 kg, and Hmayak Misakyan’s struggles in the 81 kg snatch, 21-year-old Graz military athlete Elias Simbürger from SK VÖEST took to the platform in the B group of the 96 kg class on April 19th.

Simbürger delivered an impressive performance with a personal best in the snatch, lifting 147 kg which secured him fourth place in the B group, just missing out on a new target of 150 kg.

In the clean and jerk, he set his sights firmly on leading the B group, starting at 183 kg and moving up to 190 kg. However, after Swiss competitor Yannik Tschan struggled at 189 kg twice, the coaching duo of Sargis Martirosjan & Vici Hahn decided to drop down to 189 kg. Simbürger excelled in this attempt, resulting in a total lift of 336 kg in the B group, achieving the Austrian record for the U23 category.

Once the A group concluded, Elias Simbürger’s final placements were confirmed:

Snatch: 11th place with 147 kg

Clean and Jerk: 11th place with 189 kg

Total: 8th place with 336 kg (ÖRU23)