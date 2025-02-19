Everyone’s Favorite: Punk Rock Concert on February 25, 2025, at RHIZ Vienna

Beitrag teilen




Hello! Want to join us? EVERYONE’S DARLING is set to perform at Vienna’s Rhiz (U-Bahnbogen 37) on February 25th! It’s chilly outside, but we’ll make sure you heat up! Doors open at 19:30! Tickets are 15€ (only at the box office). Band Biography: EVERYONE’S DARLING features American musical performer and singer-songwriter Drew Sarich (vocals), Engel Mayr (guitar), and Mario Stübler (drums), both from the Tuesday night band (previously with Russkaja on „Willkommen Österreich“), along with Peter Schönbauer (bass),…



Source link

Related posts:

  1. Concert in Vienna, January 31, 2025: SQUARE WALTZ – A Quadratic Waltz Experience
  2. Let It Bird 2025 – Highlights: The Hour of the Vienna Birds in Vienna
  3. Baroque Concert: „Brock‘ i‘ ned“ – Handel’s Brockes Passion at Lorely Hall
  4. Kreuzbandriss: Saisonende für Markus Rusek, Neuzugang von First Vienna
Picture of Thomas Moser
Thomas Moser
Thomas Moser informiert umfassend über aktuelle Nachrichten und Entwicklungen in regionalen Branchen.
Beitrag teilen
Inhaltsverzeichnis

Weitere Beiträge

Redaktion

Die Redaktion von Bezirksjournal.at ist ein engagiertes Team aus Journalisten, Redakteuren und kreativen Köpfen, das sich mit Leidenschaft der Berichterstattung über lokale und regionale Themen widmet. Ihr Hauptziel ist es, die Menschen in den Bezirken mit relevanten, informativen und inspirierenden Inhalten zu versorgen, die ihre Lebenswelt direkt betreffen.

Wichtige Links
Informationen

Impressum

AGB

© All Rights Reserved.

* = Affiliate-Link = Werbung) Als Amazon-Partner verdient der Seitenbetreiber an qualifizierten Käufen. Preise und Verfügbarkeiten Sofern Produktpreise und Verfügbarkeiten angezeigt werden, entsprechen diese dem angegebenen Stand (Datum/Uhrzeit) und können sich ändern. Für den Kauf dieses Produkts gelten die Angaben zu Preis und Verfügbarkeit, die zum Kaufzeitpunkt [auf der/den maßgeblichen Amazon-Website(s) oder anderen Partnerwebsites] angezeigt werden.

Beitrag teilen