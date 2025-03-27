Ewald Pfleger and Andy Zahradnik – „Live is Life“ at Thalia

Ewald Pfleger, an accomplished guitarist, music producer, author, and composer, renowned for the hit song „Live Is Life,“ has recently published a book titled Live Is Life or Life Is Live? This book provides a captivating journey through over forty years of Austrian music history, alongside heartfelt anecdotes and insights from his extensive career.

Pfleger, born in 1955 in Ollersdorf, Burgenland, now resides in Graz. He is a founding member of the iconic rock band Opus and has contributed significantly to the music scene, particularly with his famous track „Live Is Life,“ which has transcended borders and is celebrated across various platforms.

Additionally, Pfleger teams up with Andy Zahradnik, who boasts over fifty years of experience in diverse roles within the music industry. Zahradnik, a versatile free author and collaborator, enhances the narrative of this book with his unique perspectives.

This captivating work not only serves as a love letter to music-making but also chronicles the evolution of Austria’s music landscape, making it essential reading for both music enthusiasts and scholars alike. The book promises to be filled with rich stories and experiences that highlight the passion and dedication involved in creating timeless music.

Reported by: SK Presseagentur Sabine Kaiser, Photos by: SK Presseagentur Christian Kaiser