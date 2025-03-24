Ferdinand Feldhofer übernimmt das Training als neuer GAK-Trainer

Ferdinand Feldhofer has taken the reins of the GAK, accompanied by assistant coach Matthias Urlesberger. He conducted his first training session on Monday.

GRAZ. The search for a new coach at GAK has been brief, as Ferdinand Feldhofer steps into the role immediately. The native of Vorau led his first training session on Monday, working alongside Urlesberger. The challenge ahead is significant, with GAK currently locked in a battle with Altach regarding relegation. GAK’s sports director, Dieter Elsneg, remarked, „With Ferdinand Feldhofer, we gain a personality with a vast wealth of experience who will bring us the necessary stability for the crucial matches in this season.“

A significant task awaits Ferdinand Feldhofer at GAK. | Photo: GEPA

Third Club of the Current Season

Feldhofer and GAK share several commonalities, as the Graz club marks his third coaching position within the ongoing season. Up until recently, he was the head coach at Cercle Brugge in the Belgian Pro League. Prior to that, he had a stint with Dinamo Tbilisi in Georgia. Feldhofer, who played for SK Sturm during his active career, stated upon his appointment, „GAK is going through a challenging period, and the club’s vision aligns with my personal goals. We must now unite all our efforts and present a consolidated front over the remaining ten matches.“

Feldhofer led his first training at Weinzödl on Monday. | Photo: GEPA

Matthias Urlesberger has been appointed as part of the coaching team, transitioning from his role as the current coach of GAK’s U16 team. Between 2019 and mid-2024, he accrued extensive experience working as an assistant to both Ferdinand Feldhofer and Markus Schopp at Rapid Vienna, WAC, and TSV Hartberg. Other members of the coaching staff, including goalkeeper coach Thomas Queder, fitness coach Stefan Arvay, individual trainer Ralph Spirk, and video analyst Jacob Swersina, will retain their respective positions within the team.

