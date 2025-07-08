FPÖ Finanzskandal: KFG klagt dreimal gegen die FPÖ

On Tuesday, the first of four court hearings at the Graz Regional Court for Civil Matters will commence regarding the FPÖ financial scandal from 2021. The initiating party in these lawsuits is the KFG (Korruptionsfreier Gemeinderatsklub), targeting two former FPÖ party associates, the FPÖ state party, and the Republic of Austria in separate claims.

GRAZ/STEIERMARK. This week, the Graz Regional Court for Civil Matters is set to hear three lawsuits filed by the KFG in connection with the FPÖ financial scandal. The KFG split from the FPÖ due to this financial scandal, with club leader Alexis Pascuttini stating it is his responsibility to investigate the scandal thoroughly and recover taxpayer money linked to the FPÖ. This „marathon of hearings“ begins on Tuesday, where they are demanding a reimbursement of €20,802 from two former party colleagues, Armin Sippel and Matthias Eder. This amount pertains to the costs for an audit conducted on the FPÖ municipal council club in 2021.

Dispute over Party Publications



The second hearing is scheduled for Wednesday and concerns the FPÖ Steiermark. The dispute arises over several party publications circulated in 2022, which incurred costs exceeding €27,000. Disagreements surrounding the funding have led Pascuttini and his colleagues to demand €20,690 in damages from the FPÖ, claiming the party did not participate in the costs as agreed, nor did it issue a promised reimbursement.

Eustacchio in the Crosshairs



The proceedings will continue on Friday against former FPÖ city party leader Mario Eustacchio. The focus here is a payment of €25,000 made by the FPÖ municipal council club to Eustacchio in 2021 for which no formal resolution exists. The KFG plans to reclaim this amount, emphasizing that it falls under club funding, thus involving taxpayer money.

The fourth and final hearing will take place after a two-week break on July 24. In this session, the KFG seeks to recover €11,975 from the Republic of Austria, citing „insufficient investigations“ and „continuous errors“ in the handling of the case. The jurisdiction over this matter shifted to the Klagenfurt public prosecutor’s office in October 2024.

