François Bayrou: Der nächste Premierminister Frankreichs?

François Bayrou, the politician discussed as a potential new French Prime Minister, is expected at the Élysée Palace on Friday.
The meeting is scheduled for 08:30, according to sources familiar with the circumstances. Bayrou spoke with President Emmanuel Macron the day prior.
He leads a party allied with Macron. Sources from the president’s circle indicated that Macron will appoint a new Prime Minister on Friday.
The new Prime Minister will face the challenge of forming a government that will not be overthrown by a vote of no confidence again.
Previous Prime Minister Michel Barnier managed to remain in office for only three months before being ousted due to a lack of majority for the 2025 budget.
Since the early elections in June, Macron’s camp has lost its majority, and the National Assembly is divided into three opposing factions.
