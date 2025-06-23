Gelenkbusse ersetzen Solobusse: Graz модернизирует свою автобусную флотилию

City of Graz and Holding Graz to Renew Urban Bus Fleet
In 2027 and 2028, Graz plans to purchase a total of 94 new hybrid buses, which will replace older models. In a shift from the original plan, 30 standard buses will be replaced with articulated buses.

GRAZ. As part of its vehicle replacement program, Holding Graz will replace older buses with new models over the next few years. A total of 94 new hybrid buses, including 88 articulated and 6 standard buses, equipped with integrated turning assistants for public transport, are scheduled for acquisition in 2027 and 2028. These will replace all aging bus models currently in operation.

Out of service: 30 standard buses will be replaced by 18-meter hybrid buses. | Photo: prontolux/meinbezirk

Due to population growth and increasing demand for public transport, the vehicle procurement plan also aims for a significant expansion of capacity. Instead of the initially planned 30 hybrid standard buses, Graz will purchase 30 hybrid articulated buses, which have a larger capacity of approximately 150 passengers. This will be done alongside a maintenance contract for the years 2027 and 2028.

Green Deputy Mayor Judith Schwentner sees capacity expansion as a crucial step toward Mobility Plan 2040. | Photo: Stadt Graz/Foto Fischer

Hybrid Buses Offer Operational Advantages

The new fleet will operate on a hybrid model, saving an estimated 8-10% in fuel consumption while simultaneously reducing emissions. An integrated electric motor will enhance the Euro VI diesel engine by capturing energy during braking and releasing it during acceleration. This innovative approach means that the buses do not require additional charging.

Finance Councilman Manfred Eber sees the expansion as a necessity due to rising demand. | Photo: Stadt Graz/Fischer

Deputy Mayor Judith Schwentner (Green Party) views this expansion in bus capacities as a significant advancement: „My goal is to ensure public transport in Graz is strong, convenient, and environmentally friendly.“ Financial and Equity Councillor Manfred Eber (KPÖ) adds, „We are responding to the growing need, ensuring that urban transportation remains comfortable and reliable.“

