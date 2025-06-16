GSC, Andritz, Murfeld: Grazer Vereine in der Relegation ungeschlagen

SV Andritz, GSC, and ASKÖ Murfeld face relegation battles; Andritz and GSC celebrate successful promotions.

GRAZ. Over the weekend, intense relegation matches took place in the Styrian lower leagues, showcasing a thrilling display of local sporting talent. Both SV Andritz and Grazer Sportklub (GSC) emerged victorious, securing their promotions, while ASKÖ Murfeld managed to retain their league status.

Andritz Triumphs in a Thrilling Decider

SV Andritz was on the brink of promotion to the Oberliga, competing against Werndorf in a nail-biting two-legged tie. The first leg concluded with a dramatic 2-2 draw, which was echoed in the return match. After a stalemate in extra time, the outcome was determined through a penalty shootout. Remarkably, Andritz’s goalkeeper, Stefan Lenhart, stepped up to dispatch the final penalty, sealing their place in the Oberliga. This hard-fought victory underscores Andritz’s resilient spirit and the support from their passionate fanbase.

GSC Reaps the Rewards of a Strong Season

The GSC faced SV Deutschfeistritz in their relegation battle. Exhibiting superior football skills, the Grazer team managed to end the first leg without a score but came back stronger in the second match. Just before halftime, Konstantin Spitzer netted a crucial goal, giving GSC a 1-0 lead. They solidified their victory with a decisive 2-0 scoreline in the dying moments of the match, securing their place in the next league season. This success not only reflects their teamwork but also their preparation and tactical strategies throughout the season.

Murfeld Secures Safety in the Gebietsliga

ASKÖ Murfeld also faced relegation challenges, contending for their spot in the Gebietsliga Mitte against SC Seiersberg. Displaying commendable consistency and determination, Murfeld emerged victorious with a 2-1 win in the first leg and followed it up with a convincing 3-1 triumph at home. This result ensures their continued participation in next season’s Gebietsliga and highlights the team’s dedication to maintaining their league position.

