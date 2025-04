The time has come again — the Harfenorchester Steiermark is gathering for the second time in Kalsdorf for a concert that promises to be extraordinary. More than 100 harpists have signed up and will perform a free concert at the Forum Kalsdorf on April 26, 2025, at 5 PM, following just one day of rehearsal. Joining them will be a guest harp orchestra from Bayreuth, enhancing the evening’s musical experience.