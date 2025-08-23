„He Obstdiebin“: Barbara Tilg stellt Kunstprojekt im Alpinarium vor

Barbara Tilg, who describes herself as a „drawing reader,“ is currently showcasing her works using a unique scratching technique in an exhibition titled „He Obstdiebin“ at the Alpinarium in Galtür. The exhibition title is inspired by the renowned story of the same name by Peter Handke. During the opening event, Tilg also introduced her artistic project, which includes a book.

“We are delighted to present this special art project at the Alpinarium,”

welcomed Helmut Pöll, who oversees project management and finances for the Alpinarium, alongside Galtür Mayor Hermann Huber.

Combining an exhibition and a reading, Barbara Tilg showcased drawings inspired by Peter Handke’s narrative „Die Obstdiebin oder Einfache Fahrt ins Landesinnere,“ along with readings from Handke’s acclaimed work. Barbara Tilg, also a noted Germanist, expressed:

“This art project challenged me as a drawer, writer, and reader.”

Tilg enjoys drawing as it allows her to immerse more deeply into the narrative. She elaborated:

“Drawing while reading slows down the process and makes it richer.”

The book features 45 drawings, original quotes from Handke, and texts by Tilg, and received support from the distinguished Germanist and Handke expert, Hans Höller. Remarkably, Nobel laureate Peter Handke personally facilitated the rights to use his quotes from his publisher.

Kunstwerke mit Einflüssen

Tilg’s artworks are characterized as colorful, fresh, cheeky, and childishly naive, with a hint of rebellion in line with the narrative.

Tilg employs a specialized scratching technique that reveals the artwork through a knife.

“Drawing about Handke is easy and difficult,”

Tilg noted, citing the influence of Impressionist painter Cézanne. She added:

“It’s difficult because Handke is unparalleled.”

When asked why she chose this novel for her drawings, Tilg replied:

“What I love about Handke is his devotion to the poetic image. It provides a template for a drawing person. The depth of his imagery becomes apparent only while drawing. It’s a profound experience.”

Musical accompaniment was provided by Bernadett, Christine, and Isabell Pöll as the ensemble „Coloraturen.“

The book has been published by the Bibliothek der Provinz. The exhibition will be on view until October 12 at the Alpinarium in Galtür, with visiting hours from Tuesday to Sunday from 10 AM to 6 PM (closed on Mondays).

