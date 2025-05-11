Hietzing: Ungezwungener Theaterspaß für Kinder im Atelier Bossigasse

Ines Schönauer and Michaela Riedl-Schlosser invite Hietzinger kids to a fun-filled Theater Week at Atelier Bossigasse this summer.

WIEN/HIETZING. During the summer holidays, children are given the chance to experience a carefree time, explore, discover new things—and most importantly, have fun. Ines Schönauer and Michaela Riedl-Schlosser offer one such opportunity at Atelier Bossigasse. Throughout the summer, small groups of children come together for Theater Week, where they can enjoy a memorable experience free from performance pressure but packed with a diverse program.

Ines Schönauer, the owner and founder of the atelier, is a qualified art therapist, artist, and kindergarten educator. „I have always loved working with children. About 13 years ago, I founded this space,“ she shares. Schönauer provides a range of programs for kids aged six to fourteen, including art therapy sessions and even a podcast course designed specifically for elementary school-aged children. The studio also doubles as a popular venue for birthday celebrations, creating a warm community environment.

Creative Programming Without Pressure

In collaboration with playwright Michaela Riedl-Schlosser, they have implemented theater courses at the atelier for several years. „We met through our children, and the idea to collaborate on something together emerged,“ Riedl-Schlosser explains. During the school year, they hold courses where kids work together to create a theatrical piece, culminating in a performance. This fosters teamwork and creativity while allowing children to learn the art of storytelling through theater.

However, the Theater Week unfolds differently during summer: „The children don’t have to memorize lines, and there is no performance in front of an audience,“ the duo explains. This week-long program allows children to step into various roles, improvise, act, practice yoga, draw, and dance—all while immersing themselves in a less structured environment. „Sometimes, the children simply play in the atelier’s garden,“ Schönauer notes. The Theater Week is scheduled from June 30 to August 29, with programs running daily from 8 AM to 3 PM, including meals. For further information, visit www.atelierbossigasse.at.

