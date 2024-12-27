Interview mit dem Bezirkschef: Steinhart spricht über Projekte im Bezirk und die Wien-Wahl

Renovation of sports facilities, new bike path on Rinnböckstraße, completion of the new swimming hall: These are just a few examples of projects planned for 2025 in Simmering. MeinBezirk spoke with District Mayor Steinhart about the upcoming year.

WIEN/SIMMERING. 2024 was quite busy in Simmering. Municipal buildings, schools, and sports facilities were renovated, new film studios were opened, and public spaces were redesigned. There’s plenty more on the agenda for 2025 in the 11th district.

From the planning of the redesign of Simmeringer Hauptstraße, various festivals, to the completion of Simmeringer Bad, the schedule is again packed. District Mayor Thomas Steinhart (SPÖ) shares with MeinBezirk what the residents of Simmering can expect.

Redesign of Simmeringer Hauptstraße

What is planned for Simmeringer Hauptstraße and when?

THOMAS STEINHART: We will begin surveying residents in the first quarter. A presentation is expected by the end of May or early June at the latest.

Who will be surveyed?

There is a designated radius. The survey will be distributed to surrounding households, and residents can submit responses at the municipal office, district office, or online.

When will implementation begin?

That depends on the feedback received. There will be several meetings. We have tram tracks there, and we will need a decision from the district council, along with a financial contribution from the district. It would be great if we could start in 2026.

New Simmeringer Platz

Will Simmeringer Platz be redesigned?

The SPÖ has submitted a proposal for a redesign, following the requests of many residents. We have tasked the MA 28 (Note: Road Administration and Road Construction) with developing a project. I hope this project will be completed by 2025.

What do you envision?

It is very important for the square to look inviting. A bit of creativity will be needed to beautify it. Of course, it should also be fully accessible.

What is the status of planning for the Weichseltalweg?

Planning for land designation is expected to take about a year. Subsequently, detailed planning will continue. However, land designation is required before implementation can begin, and decisions will also need to be made in the municipal council. I estimate it will take another one to two years before work begins.

What does this mean for the future of the Erlebnishof Simmering?

If it is not possible to maintain this farm there, then alternative spaces must be provided. Perhaps we can still manage to keep it in Simmering. I am willing to assist. It would be wonderful if the farm could continue to exist in Simmering.

No road through the park

A park is to be created in front of the Gasometer. Are there concrete plans for this yet?

It has always been important to me that no road goes through the park. The park will be developed in several phases. However, no residential construction should be completed before the corresponding green space is finished.

What is the progress of the Simmeringer Bad project?

We are on track with the timeline. We expect to have the hall operational by the start of the 2025 bathing season at the latest. It is also important for our clubs, school classes, and, of course, the residents, to get this state-of-the-art swimming hall.

What are the plans for sports facilities in 2025?

The facility on Leberstraße will be handed over to FC Mariahilf by the end of the year. The Ostbahn XI pitch should be ready by summer at the latest. Additionally, we have developed a five-year plan to assess which cage facilities or sports venues can be renovated. We have also allocated budget items in the district budget for this purpose. Our goal is to renovate at least one sports facility each year.

What is the status of the bike path on Rinnböckstraße?

The bike path will be constructed in phases and is expected to be completed in April 2025.

Continuous Development

What is the current status of the Haidehof building?

Demolition work has already begun. Our goal is to complete this before summer. After that, the land designation must be secured, and I hope we can meet the targeted completion date of 2028. I believe it is achievable.

What is the progress with the new municipal buildings in the Thürnlhof estate?

Planning is not yet fully complete. I cannot provide a time frame at this moment. Perhaps we can utilize the window created by the demolition of Haidehof. Careful coordination will be necessary; it is probably not feasible to build simultaneously.

Vienna Elections 2025

2025 will also see the district council election. Will you run again, and what do you hope to achieve before then?

I expect to be the leading candidate. It is clear to see what has changed in the district over the last four years. We have successfully implemented numerous projects. It is important for me to emphasize that I will not change my approach to work just because it’s an election year. For me, continuous development of the district is what matters.

What are your personal wishes for 2025?

I hope that people are not pitted against one another, that more tolerance is practiced, and that a respectful coexistence at eye level is possible.

