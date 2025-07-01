Interview mit dem E-Werk Franz-Chef: „Die Energiewende erfordert immense Anstrengungen“

Andreas Stugger, CEO of E-Werk Franz, efficiently navigates the energy landscape as a privately-owned medium-sized company. In a recent business lunch with MeinBezirk, he discussed themes of personal responsibility, the energy transition, and future adjustments necessary for sustainability.

GRAZ. For over 120 years, E-Werk Franz, headquartered in Gösting, has been supplying electricity to households, municipalities, and businesses across Austria. Unlike publicly funded energy providers, E-Werk Franz has always been a privately-owned enterprise. During a business lunch, CEO Andreas Stugger shared insights into the company’s operations and vision.

What distinguishes E-Werk Franz from its publicly funded competitors?

Andreas Stugger: „We don’t primarily see ourselves as competitors but rather as comprehensive energy service providers. Our medium-sized structure enables us to have streamlined decision-making processes, allowing us to act with greater autonomy and accountability.“

Can you elaborate on your supply area?

The distribution network has developed historically, originating from Gösting. Today, it spans over 70 square kilometers, covering areas from Hitzendorf, Thal, Gösting, Andritz, parts of Lend, Weinitzen, to Stattegg near Mt. Leber. Meeting our supply commitments involves ongoing investment in network infrastructure and maintenance.

Energy providers have faced criticism for rising costs. Is this justified?

Understanding customer frustration is important. The communication could have been clearer and more objective, especially concerning the headlines that have circulated. It’s crucial to improve our communication to diminish misunderstandings. While we, too, have had to raise prices, we did so later than many of our competitors and in a more moderate fashion. Our commitment to the energy transition is strong, focusing on the reduction of fossil fuel dependency through initiatives like solar panel installation and energy storage systems.

Regarding the international market, how much energy do you produce yourself?

We manage to produce a minor portion of our energy needs through two small hydropower plants, while a third is in planning. Despite this, most of our energy is purchased from the market, always ensuring that we source only certified renewable energy, including wind, solar, hydro, and biomass, while excluding gas and nuclear sources.

What is the critical adjustment needed for the future?

Hydropower provides a reliable baseload supply in Austria, which is invaluable. More pumped storage facilities should be developed where potential exists. Intelligent load management and comprehensive energy storage solutions are necessary to adapt to future energy demands. Additionally, expanding solar and wind farms will contribute significantly, but we will need improved storage capabilities to balance peak production effectively.

About Andreas Stugger



Andreas Stugger hails from Leoben and relocated to Graz while studying industrial engineering at TU Graz, where he still resides. His career journey led him first to hydropower construction and then to e-mobility before returning to the energy sector as CEO of E-Werk Franz three years ago. Stugger is married and a father of two.

Dining Recommendation: Trattoria Siena

Address: Theodor-Körner-Straße 120, 8010 Graz

Phone: 0316/68 98 87

Website: www.trattoria-siena.at

Hours: Monday to Friday 9:30 AM to 11:00 PM, Saturday 11:30 AM to 9:30 PM

Description: Trattoria Siena brings the heart of Tuscany to Graz, serving homemade pasta, crispy pizzas, and fresh fish with authentic Italian ingredients. Whether dining indoors or enjoying the spacious garden, patrons indulge in flavorful Mediterranean cuisine. It’s a must-visit for lovers of genuine Italian fare.

MeinBezirk’s Take: During the business lunch, a delightful assortment of pizza, tagliatelle, and fish was served, along with drinks, all for under 70 euros for three people—perfect for summer dining.

