Kommentar: Populismus zum ESC 2026 – Graz wird ohnehin nicht mal berücksichtigt.

Dieses Thema Freunden empfehlen


Despite grand declarations from local and state politicians, it is hard to believe that Graz will host the Eurovision Song Contest in 2026.

GRAZ/STEIERMARK. The financial situation in Graz is no secret. In fact, it was the very reason provided by Mayor Kahr and others for not allocating 300,000 euros to bring the Ö3 Christmas Miracle 2025 to Graz (refer to previous reports). Therefore, it comes as a surprise that the same mayor has recently expressed interest in bringing next year’s Eurovision Song Contest to the city’s Stadthalle.

There is space for the Eurovision Song Contest in the Graz Stadthalle, but how much will it cost the public? | Photo: Martin Koinegg

The blue-black provincial government is also toying with the idea of hosting this mega event in Styria, while announcing cuts in other areas due to enormous debts. This raises questions about whether the government seeks to bask in the glory of recent ESC winner JJ for short-term gains, hoping that Vienna will take on the responsibility of hosting the 2026 contest.

Song Contest winner JJ with his fans in Basel | Photo: Alma Bengtsson/ EBU

From a communication strategy perspective, this aligns with numerous small municipalities that delight in making headlines through minor announcements. The question remains: is Graz truly prepared to host the Eurovision Song Contest next year?

Related Topics:

  • Municipality coalition declines Ö3 Christmas Miracle in Graz
  • Styria considers application for Graz as host city
  • Liebenauer Stadium to receive accessible drinking fountain



Source link

Related posts:

  1. ESC 2026: Steiermark erwägt Graz als Veranstaltungsort
  2. ESC 2026: Steiermark erwägt Bewerbung als Gastgeberregion
  3. Großer Andrang: ESC-Gewinner JJ wird begeistert am Flughafen Wien empfangen
  4. Launch 2026: First Look at the New Graz Trams
Picture of Thomas Moser
Thomas Moser
Thomas Moser informiert umfassend über aktuelle Nachrichten und Entwicklungen in regionalen Branchen.
Dieses Thema Freunden empfehlen
Inhaltsverzeichnis

Weitere Beiträge

Redaktion

Die Redaktion von Bezirksjournal.at ist ein engagiertes Team aus Journalisten, Redakteuren und kreativen Köpfen, das sich mit Leidenschaft der Berichterstattung über lokale und regionale Themen widmet. Ihr Hauptziel ist es, die Menschen in den Bezirken mit relevanten, informativen und inspirierenden Inhalten zu versorgen, die ihre Lebenswelt direkt betreffen.

Wichtige Links

Informationen

Impressum

AGB

Post Sitemap – Alle Beiträge

© All Rights Reserved.

Beitrag teilen