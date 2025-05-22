Kommentar: Populismus zum ESC 2026 – Graz wird ohnehin nicht mal berücksichtigt.

Despite grand declarations from local and state politicians, it is hard to believe that Graz will host the Eurovision Song Contest in 2026.

GRAZ/STEIERMARK. The financial situation in Graz is no secret. In fact, it was the very reason provided by Mayor Kahr and others for not allocating 300,000 euros to bring the Ö3 Christmas Miracle 2025 to Graz (refer to previous reports). Therefore, it comes as a surprise that the same mayor has recently expressed interest in bringing next year’s Eurovision Song Contest to the city’s Stadthalle.

The blue-black provincial government is also toying with the idea of hosting this mega event in Styria, while announcing cuts in other areas due to enormous debts. This raises questions about whether the government seeks to bask in the glory of recent ESC winner JJ for short-term gains, hoping that Vienna will take on the responsibility of hosting the 2026 contest.

From a communication strategy perspective, this aligns with numerous small municipalities that delight in making headlines through minor announcements. The question remains: is Graz truly prepared to host the Eurovision Song Contest next year?

