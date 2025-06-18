Kostenloses Konzert am 20. Juni 2025: JUNGE MEISTER – Kuratiert von WERNER HACKL

WERNER HACKL, born in 1942, is a renowned conductor, trombonist, and organizer with an extensive knowledge of various musical genres. His commitment to nurturing young talent is a driving force behind his efforts to showcase promising artists. This concert features the latest rising stars he has encountered, aptly dubbed JUNGE MEISTER (Young Masters). Among the performers is NELLI GONCHARUK, a former child star from Russia. Recently celebrated as a pianist, she transitions to the role of soprano in the aria Steal Me, Sweet Thief from Gian Carlo Menotti’s opera The Old Maid and the Thief. In addition, she captivates the audience with Richard Strauss’s exquisite song Muttertändelei.

Another highlight of the evening is the dazzling nine-year-old violinist LEONCE CHENG CHEN-HACKEL, who showcases his talent in a Mozart Sonatina, accompanied on the piano by his older sister, the exceptionally gifted LENA CHENG CHEN-HACKEL. Lena will also perform a section from a Beethoven Sonata, demonstrating their family’s impressive musical lineage.

The concert also features STEFAN KASTENBERGER, a 21-year-old clarinetist from Lower Austria, who has won several awards at the Prima-la-Musica competition. He will present the world premiere of his original work: 3 Sketches for Clarinet and Piano. Additionally, the audience can expect an exciting rendition of Navarra op. 33 by the Spanish composer Pablo de Sarasate. This piece will be perfomed by two talented violinists: the young Polish talent LENA KRZANOWSKA and EMIL CRUDU from the Wiener Musikseminar. They will be accompanied by Pianistin HEMMA TUPPY, a faculty member of the mdw – University of Music and Performing Arts Vienna.

Among other notable performers are LESHAN ZHOU, a promising young trombonist who will be playing a sonata by the German composer Hermann Schroeder from 1972, and FLORA ALMEIDA, a young tubist who will interpret an early sonata for piano by English composer Henry Eccles. All the musical pieces will be accompanied by MUK-Professor MIYUKI SCHÜSSLER, ensuring a polished and memorable performance.

Date & Time: Friday, June 20, 2025, at 19:00

Location: Roter Salon der Oesterreichischen Interpretengesellschaft (OESTIG LSG), Wipplingerstraße 20 EG, 1010 Wien

Admission: Free donation

For reservations, visit www.rotersalon.at or contact us via email at: [email protected]