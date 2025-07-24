Liebenauer Gürtel: Schwerer Zusammenstoß zwischen Pkw und E-Bike im Kreisverkehr

Liebenauer Gürtel

Serious Accident Between Car and E-Bike in Roundabout

  • 24. July 2025, 16:55 Uhr

Author Image

By

Christoph Lamprecht

On Thursday morning, a car collided with an e-biker on Liebenauer Gürtel, resulting in severe injuries for the cyclist.

In Graz/Liebenau, around 10:30 AM, a 39-year-old woman from Graz was riding her e-bike into the roundabout from the south. She intended to continue heading north towards the city center. Concurrently, a car driver from the east entered the roundabout, leading to a collision as per police reports.

Accident Scene

The e-biker was thrown to the ground and sustained severe injuries. Emergency services transported her to LKH Graz for treatment. Both the car driver and the cyclist were found to be sober, and an investigation regarding the cause of the accident is ongoing.

