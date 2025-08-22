Literatur-Performance: MARLENI am 23., 24., 28. & 29. August um 19:30 im kunstGarten

Literatur-Performance

Event: „MARLENI“ – A Theatrical Exploration of Icons

Date: 23., 24., 28. & 29. August 2025, 19:30

Location: kunstGarten, Graz

  • Updated on August 22, 2025, 11:10 Uhr

Irmi Horn

Theatrical Performance

„MARLENI,“ a unique theatrical experience featuring Irmi Horn, Wera Köhler, and Eva Jiménez on piano, offers a powerful confrontation between two iconic figures of German cinema: Marlene Dietrich and Leni Riefenstahl. This imaginative piece, inspired by Thea Dorn, takes place in Paris where the two contrasting personalities—a celebrated anti-fascist and a controversial figure—come together to discuss the creation of a new film.

The performance delves into the political landscapes of their lives, framing their dialogue as a mirror reflecting over a century of history. It explores the cultural and social dynamics that surrounded these women, who were both celebrated and scrutinized by the public and the state. The dualities of femininity are vividly depicted—between the domestic and the bold, the vamp and the innocent.

Audiences will witness a cleverly orchestrated exchange that invites them to ponder the complexities of identity and the choices we make in turbulent times. Despite its weighty themes, „MARLENI“ maintains a playful tone, ensuring a profound yet entertaining experience for attendees.

Registration Required: Please call 0316262787 to secure your spot.



