



Rundwanderung Plankogel Eine malerische Rundwanderung von der Stoakogelhütte zum Plankogel und wieder zurück. Regionauten-Community Roland Montaperti



0 19 Bilder Kleine Rundwanderung von der Stoakogelhütte auf den Plankogel und zurück! Vor dem Parkplatz findest du eine Wanderwegkarte; ich mache stets ein Foto, um die Routen zu haben. Der Startpunkt ist bei der Stoakogelhütte. Der Weg führt zunächst über einen breiten Wiesenweg mit einer atemberaubenden Aussicht. Das Gipfelkreuz ist vom Parkplatz aus schon sichtbar. Auf dem Aufstieg hatte ich die Gesellschaft dreier Spatzen, die mich neugierig beobachteten. Die Wiesen blühten üppig und der Blick zurück auf den Parkplatz zeigte, dass ich früh genug aufgebrochen war. Siehe auch "ParkTay": Taylor Swift-Party feiert Comeback im Grazer Stadtpark Oben angelangt, genoss ich die traumhaften Panoramablicke. Es war eine willkommene Abwechslung, einen kleinen Teil der Natur zu erleben; bei dieser Gelegenheit wurde ich sogar von einem Reh gesichtet, das schnell im Wald verschwand. Der Rückweg war ebenso schön, und ich nutzte die Gelegenheit, um bei der Stoakogelhütte eine kleine Jause einzunehmen. Die erfahrenen Wanderer wissen, dass der Genuss von regionalen Speisen nach einem langen Tag ein Erlebnis für sich ist. Alle Fotos gibt es hier!

Overview of the Hiking Tour

The Rundwanderung Plankogel is an enchanting circular hike that links the Stoakogelhütte to the Plankogel summit and back. This scenic journey is scheduled for August 10, 2025, and offers breathtaking views throughout.

The trail starts at the parking area by the Stoakogelhütte, where hikers can find a trail map that is helpful for navigating the picturesque landscape. The first part of the hike is a smooth and wide path, ideal for enjoying the panoramic views of the surrounding mountains.

During the ascent, hikers may encounter local wildlife, such as curious little sparrows that flit around the trail. Flowers bloom vibrantly along the path, adding color and beauty to the hike. As you climb higher, the parking area becomes a distant memory, making way for stunning views from the summit.

Once at the Plankogel peak, the breathtaking panorama makes the effort worthwhile. Those looking for a good spot to capture photographs will find it an ideal location. The return journey is equally beautiful, and after a day filled with nature, visitors can indulge in local food and drink at the Stoakogelhütte, rounding off a perfect day of hiking.

For those interested in photography, a blog post showcases additional photos from this scenic journey, available at the provided link. This hike is perfect for nature lovers and offers an opportunity to unwind in the midst of stunning alpine scenery.





Source link