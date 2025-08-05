MeinBezirk – MeinWirt: Gasthaus Hofstätter wird Bezirkssieger in Graz

With 118 submissions, Gasthaus Hofstätter, run by Petra and Anton Hierzbauer, has emerged as the district winner of the „MeinBezirk – MeinWirt“ initiative in Graz. This year also marks the couple’s 20th anniversary of managing this traditional inn.

GRAZ. The votes are in for the „MeinBezirk – MeinWirt“ campaign, and Gasthaus Hofstätter at Kalvarienbergstraße 59 topped the list with 118 submissions, securing its title as the district champion. „It’s truly a gratifying recognition,“ expressed owner Anton Hierzbauer. „My wife and I operate this inn as a labor of love, with 90% of our guests being regulars who feel at home here.“

20 Years at Hofstätter

This award coincides with another significant milestone for Hierzbauer, as he celebrates two decades since taking over the historic Gasthaus Hofstätter, which has been a community staple since the 1940s. „I want people to think: When my soul needs a break, I go to Toni, my trusted innkeeper,“ reflects Hierzbauer on his philosophy. With 45 years of experience in the hospitality industry, he aims to keep the gasthaus running for at least another five years. „I hope to find someone to continue this beloved establishment,“ expresses the long-time restaurateur.

Traditional and Surprising Offerings

At Gasthaus Hofstätter, guests can expect not only traditional Austrian cuisine but also a rotation of innovative dishes and special events. From classic herring feasts and grill evenings to celebratory Martinigansl and wild game weeks, there’s something for everyone. Over the past two decades, many notable figures, including singers like Andreas Gabalier and TV hosts such as Sepp Forcher, have savored the warmth of the Hierzbauer’s hospitality and the hearty flavors of their meals.

