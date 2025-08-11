Merkur Charity-Golf-Turnier unterstützt Kinder mit Behinderung: 10.000 Euro gesammelt

Charity Golf Tournament for Children with Disabilities

Merkur Charity Golf Tournament Raises €10,000

  • 11 August 2025, 15:38 Uhr

Editorial Team

Markus Kropac

Charity Golf Event

At the annual Charity Golf Tournament organized by Merkur Versicherung in Frohnleiten, corporate and community members gathered to raise €10,000 for a noble cause. The funds will support the emergency relief fund of „Licht ins Dunkel,“ aiding families with children who have disabilities.

Hosted at the Golfclub Murhof in early August, the event saw enthusiastic participation from the insurance industry, significantly contributing to a longstanding tradition of charitable giving. Since the tournament’s inception, over €170,000 has been collected for various charitable projects.

Golf Tournament Venue

Long-standing Tradition

This year’s event was particularly significant as it marked the first time that the Merkur Versicherung directly organized the tournament, previously managed by the Merkur Lebensversicherung. The goal remains to assist those facing difficult circumstances.

