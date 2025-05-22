MINT Oberland: Verein begeistert Silicon Valley mit einer halben Million

Since its founding in 2021, the Träger- und Förderverein MINT-Oberland has made significant progress in promoting the technological future through its educational projects. Recently, at its general assembly held in Schloss Landeck, the organization evaluated the past year’s achievements and even received praise via a live connection from Silicon Valley.

LANDECK. The board presented impressive results to a sizable number of members during the recent gathering. While the Austrian education system remains bogged down by bureaucracy, the association sets new standards through its voluntary efforts. In 2024 alone, MINT-Oberland invested €330,000 in innovative educational projects in STEM fields (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) across Tyrol, ranging from early childhood education to secondary schools. Not content to rest on its laurels, the organization embarked on an educational trip to Silicon Valley to gain fresh inspiration and to exchange ideas with similar initiatives facing parallel challenges. Michael Dobersberger, the economic delegate in San Francisco, communicated via live-link during the assembly, stressing that innovative momentum in education and volunteerism is crucial everywhere.

“In Berkeley and Stanford, not everyone gets an appointment. The board successfully impressed them with solid data and effective educational projects.”

Michael Dobersberger (Economic Delegate in San Francisco)

Voluntary Commitment Against Bureaucratic Slowdown

The organization operates entirely on a voluntary basis, with treasurer Rainer Haag reporting about 30 meetings in 2024 alone. The board dedicated approximately 800 to 1,000 hours to volunteer work, collaborating with various stakeholders to realize educational projects in the region. The current board, led by Chairman Philipp Machac, was unanimously re-elected at the annual general assembly.

“The entire team works 100% voluntarily, which the treasurer is certainly happy about.”

Rainer Haag (Treasurer)

Projects for Young Talents

Among the successful projects was the MINT-Lab in Landeck and a newly established lab in Imst, offering workshops for all schools in the district. They also established research corners in kindergartens in Kappl, Pettneu, Prutz, and Zams, along with providing ten mobile STEM kits for kindergartens across the Landeck district in 2024.

Additionally, MiniLabs were set up for primary and secondary schools in Fließ, Prutz, Pians, Kappl, Zams, and Landeck to foster MINT activities between the school levels. Funding for these initiatives was supported through LEADER projects with substantial public funding, carried out in coordination with Regio-L and Regio Imst. The necessary co-funding was raised through various local sponsors, including Volksbank Tirol, who played a significant role last year.

A Call to Bureaucracy

While the association impressively pushes forward with its initiatives, public administration sometimes struggles to meet expectations. Although €100,000 was allocated for the Landeck and Imst districts, these funds are merely a drop in the bucket given the challenges in education, according to the association. Moreover, delays in the disbursement of subsidies create significant challenges for the organization, which can only be managed with support from banks like Raiffeisen Oberland. The association urges that real change, despite this tough environment, should serve as a model for the public education system to emulate in its possibilities.

“The flagship projects of MINT-Oberland lay the foundation and serve as a model for a MINT offensive in schools throughout Tyrol in the coming years.”

Dr. Claudio Landerer (Department of Education for Tyrol)

Collective Efforts Yield Great Results

Apart from the voluntary work by the board and financial investments, all successful projects are backed by a dedicated team of educators, both in kindergartens and schools. Numerous hours are dedicated beyond the standard duties, as working with the resources requires comprehensive training.

“Financial resources are just part of the equation. It also requires idealists and motivated educators in schools and kindergartens!”

Philipp Machac (Chairman) emphasized that with everyone pulling together, they can continue achieving remarkable outcomes, equipping children and youth for the challenges of a changing world. “We are just at the beginning, as our MINT project is a marathon, not a sprint,” concluded Machac.

