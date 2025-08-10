Mit Tötungsdrohung: Straßenkonflikt eskaliert in Graz-Puntigam

A 21-year-old man from the Graz-Umgebung district is suspected of threatening to kill two individuals in Graz-Puntigam.

The incident occurred on a Saturday night when a verbal confrontation erupted around midnight at the intersection of Triester Straße between the accused and two local males aged 17 and 21. Following the dispute, it is alleged that the suspect drove alongside the two men, brandished a loaded handgun, and demanded that they follow him while threatening their lives.

Investigation and Arrest

Authorities promptly identified the suspect and executed an arrest using the Cobra tactical unit and the Rapid Intervention Group at his residence. During the search, they discovered a blank-firing pistol in the glove compartment of his vehicle, believed to be the weapon used in the incident. The 21-year-old has since been interrogated and is currently held at Graz-Jakomini prison.

