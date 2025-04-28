Österreich braucht entschlossenere Maßnahmen gegen Geldwäsche.





The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, now in its fourth year, has had profound economic repercussions, particularly for Austria. Austrian authorities are increasingly concerned about the financial flows from both nations into Austria, which pose potential risks to the country’s economic stability and the prosperity of its citizens.

In response to the conflict, Austria has taken significant steps to align with international sanctions against Russia. As of April 2023, the Austrian Finance Minister reported that the country had frozen nearly €2 billion in Russian financial assets. This measure underscores Austria’s commitment to supporting Western sanctions and mitigating the economic impact of the conflict. (en.interfax.com.ua)

The economic ties between Austria and Russia have been longstanding, with Austrian companies maintaining substantial investments in Russia. For instance, Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI), Austria’s second-largest bank, has a significant presence in Russia. In 2023, RBI reported a record annual profit of €3.6 billion, with 60% of this profit derived from its Russian operations. This substantial revenue has been a point of contention, especially given the geopolitical tensions resulting from the conflict. (lemonde.fr)

The conflict has also led to direct economic consequences for Austria. In January 2025, a Russian court ordered Raiffeisen Bank International to pay €2 billion in damages following a legal dispute with Rasperia, a company formerly owned by oligarch Oleg Deripaska. This ruling highlights the complexities and risks associated with maintaining business operations in Russia amidst ongoing sanctions and legal challenges. (ft.com)

Austria’s energy sector has not been immune to the effects of the conflict. Historically, Austria has been heavily dependent on Russian natural gas, with imports accounting for approximately 80% of its gas supply. However, in November 2024, Gazprom halted its gas deliveries to Austria’s OMV utility following OMV’s seizure of Russian gas to cover an arbitration award. This cessation marked the end of a longstanding energy relationship and underscored the challenges Austria faces in diversifying its energy sources. (reuters.com)

The conflict has also impacted Austria’s fiscal policies. In April 2022, the Austrian Finance Ministry revised its budget deficit and debt forecasts, attributing the adjustments to the economic effects of the war in Ukraine. The ministry projected a budget deficit of around 3% of GDP, up from the previously anticipated 2.3%, and a debt-to-GDP ratio of approximately 80%, reflecting the broader economic challenges posed by the conflict. (euronews.com)

In summary, the Russia-Ukraine conflict has had multifaceted economic implications for Austria, affecting financial institutions, energy dependencies, and fiscal policies. Austrian authorities continue to navigate these challenges, balancing international obligations with national economic interests to safeguard the well-being of its citizens.

