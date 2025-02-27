Österreicher geben 2024 Rekordsumme für 205 Millionen Kosmetikprodukte aus – Entdecken Sie die Trends!

YouGov Shopper Intelligence, previously known as Consumer Panel Services, conducts an annual survey of domestic shopping behaviors among a representative sample of approximately 4,000 households. According to their latest report, each household spent an average of €237 on personal care products last year, purchasing a total of 54 items. This marks an increase of €8 compared to 2023, while the product quantity remained unchanged.

The rise in average spending is evident across almost all product categories. For instance, hair care expenses saw an increase in 2024, averaging €50.7, up from €47.1 the previous year. Similarly, oral care expenses rose from €45.5 to €49.1. In the categories of skin and body care, the average expenditure reached €184.3, compared to €180.9 in 2023. Andrea Schneider, spokesperson for „Kosmetik transparent,“ analyzed these trends and stated, „The significant increase in costs can be attributed to high raw material prices, rising transportation and energy costs, as well as general product availability issues.“ This reflects a broader trend within the personal care industry, where factors such as supply chain disruptions and inflation are impacting consumer prices.

In terms of natural or nature-inspired cosmetics, less than half of Austrian households made a purchase in 2024. The percentage of consumers engaging with these products fell by 3.2 percentage points compared to the previous year. Additionally, the average spend per household on such products has slightly declined, from €51.7 to €51.1. YouGov market researcher Sandra Bayer attributes this subdued consumer sentiment towards natural cosmetics to the current economic climate: “This indicates that consumers are opting for more affordable alternatives as they navigate through financially challenging times.”

Within the landscape of cosmetic and personal care sales in 2024, the drugstore sector accounted for 65.7% of total sales, which is an increase of 1.6 percentage points from 2023. Experts from „Kosmetik transparent“ commented on this recovery, stating that, “Five years post-pandemic, the sector has successfully reclaimed much of the revenue that was diverted to food and discount retailers during lockdowns.” In contrast, other sales channels experienced slight declines or remained stable; for example, pharmacies held a 3.3% share, while discount markets accounted for 5.6%. Perfumeries witnessed a drop of 1%, now standing at a 4.9% market share. The grocery sector’s share of personal care sales has decreased slightly, from 18.4% to 18%.

In summary, the landscape of personal care spending in Austria reflects broader economic trends with increases in average expenditures despite a decline in interest in natural products. With consumers prioritizing affordability, the market dynamics suggest a shift in purchasing behavior. As challenges persist, it will be interesting to observe how consumer preferences evolve in response to ongoing economic pressures.