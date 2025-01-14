Piano Evening with Sayoko Akimoto: A Tribute to Moritz Moszkowski

Moritz Moszkowski (born in Poland, Breslau, 1854-1925) is considered one of the most significant representatives of late Romantic piano music. On January 30, the 100th anniversary of his death will be commemorated. This serves as a fitting opportunity to bring back into focus the musician whose name has become increasingly rare in concert programs and professional discussions.

On January 30 at 6:30 PM in the Festsaal of the Bezirksamt Währing (Martinstraße 100, 1180 Vienna), the renowned Japanese pianist Sayoko Akimoto, known for her virtuosic playing, will take the stage. In a unique piano evening, Sayoko Akimoto, who has performed internationally on numerous occasions, will introduce the audience to the musical world of Moritz Moszkowski. She aims not only to spotlight the works of the composer, who has long inspired her admiration, but also to immerse the listeners in the soundscapes that inspired the artist during his lifetime, particularly the works of Frédéric Chopin and Robert Schumann. Both composers served as crucial stylistic and substantive role models for Moszkowski.

The typical principle of Frédéric Chopin, the great master and innovator of romantic piano music, which conveys poetics and emotional depth through both simple melodies and complex harmonies, can be found in Moszkowski’s compositions, even though he explored his own paths. Similarly, Robert Schumann’s lyrical and narrative expressiveness and innovative harmonies profoundly influenced the musical language of the young Moszkowski. Like Schumann, Moszkowski’s works showcase a masterful integration of imagery and storytelling with sophisticated musical style.

As versatile as Sayoko Akimoto herself, who has made a name for herself as an interpreter, educator, and researcher, Moszkowski was also a multi-faceted figure. He was not only a composer, virtuoso, conductor, and concertmaster but also a significant teacher who shaped and influenced both pianists of the Russian school like Sergei Rachmaninoff and those of the German school, including Wilhelm Backhaus and Artur Schnabel.

The latter, together with other former students, expressed gratitude to their once-great teacher, who had fallen into financial hardship due to serious illness, through two major benefit concerts held in New York in 1922, three years before his death.

The primary impact of music affects not the intellect, but the emotions. This sentiment is echoed by the excellent pianist Sayoko Akimoto: “The music of Moszkowski moves and enriches me personally. I feel a special connection to him and want to share this with others.”, says the artist ahead of the concert. “Beyond its musicological significance, Moszkowski’s music represents joy for life, humor, and inner lightness.”Overall, as the musician states, Moszkowski’s works convey both sophistication and profound emotions – “They have significantly shaped the technique of piano playing and deserve to be rediscovered.” This makes her concert on January 30 an excellent opportunity for that rediscovery.