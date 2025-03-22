Radwerkstatt in Döbling: Paul Mallesitz’ Leidenschaft für zwei Räder

Paul Mallesitz revitalizes every bicycle at „s’Radl.“ He views the workshop’s location, slightly off the city center, as an advantage.

WIEN/DÖBLING. Tucked away in the basement of an old Gründerzeithaus at Sieveringer Straße 140, this small repair workshop may appear unassuming at first glance. However, what Paul Mallesitz has developed from this former garage is truly impressive.

Descending the sloped driveway, one is greeted by a wide-open door revealing an array of bicycles waiting for pickup. Here, city bikes, mountain bikes, gravel bikes, and racing bikes share the space with cherished vintage models belonging to proud owners, all of whom have received extensive service.

Prioritizing Safety

“During the winter months, I receive numerous bikes for servicing, and I’m not just talking about fixing flat tires,” states the bicycle mechanic. Mallesitz offers a comprehensive range of service and repair options, from minor adjustments to major overhauls, including the truing of old wheel bearings. As outlined by cycling maintenance experts, a thorough service involves checking for traffic safety by ensuring effective brake, gear, and lighting systems, adjusting saddle heights, and lubricating moving parts. Any defective components are replaced to ensure the bike is roadworthy when returned to its owner.

At Mallesitz’s workshop, the essence of a good service lies in checking the bicycles for their roadworthiness. Are the brakes functioning properly? Do the gears shift smoothly? Is the lighting adequate? He emphasizes that after a check, any faulty parts will be replaced to return the bike in optimal condition. “There should be no squeaks, grinding, or creaking sounds; the chain must be tight, and during a major service, the bike is even washed and polished,” says Mallesitz.

Good Things Take Time

Inside his well-equipped workshop, Mallesitz finds joy in restoring bicycles to their former glory. He enjoys tinkering with bikes, and emphasizes that a professional restoration takes time, which is why there is no „quick pick-up“ option at his business. Depending on the service requested, clients typically wait between two to four days to reclaim their bikes—during which they will experience a significant improvement in performance.

Being located on the outskirts provides a unique advantage. Mallesitz is the only bicycle mechanic in the vicinity, which is particularly reassuring for locals considering the proximity to Sievering’s scenic vineyards. It’s comforting to know that a professional is nearby for any cycling-related issues.

You may also be interested in:

In the „Teddy Klinik,“ plush friends get repairs.

Where else in Döbling could new bike paths be possible?

15 new parking spaces on Döblinger Hauptstraße.