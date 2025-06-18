Reportage: Verena Lanzinger über ihre Leidenschaft für Puzzles und den Adrenalinkick der Geschwindigkeit

Verena Lanzinger, a passionate puzzler from Graz, Austria, serves as the chairwoman of the Austrian Puzzle Association and is also a co-organizer of the country’s inaugural speed puzzling championship.

GRAZ. With a focused gaze and swift movements, Verena Lanzinger fits another piece into her 200-piece puzzle, a smile spreading across her face. „I believe my love for puzzles, like for many others, began in childhood,“ she shares. However, her passion truly soared in 2023 when she discovered the world of speed puzzling.

„I came across speed puzzling on YouTube and Instagram, and I was immediately fascinated,“ Lanzinger recalls. This newfound obsession led her to establish a club where puzzle enthusiasts could connect and exchange puzzles with each other. When asked how many puzzles she’s completed in her life, she laughs, „Definitely hundreds! At one point, I tried keeping track, but it became too chaotic with all the exchanges.“ The club’s primary goal is to bring together individuals from all skill levels, from casual hobbyists to competitive puzzlers. „Puzzling is often a solitary hobby, making it hard to meet others who share this passion,“ she explains.

Completing Puzzles in Minutes

Lanzinger views speed puzzling as a personal challenge and has even participated in world championships. „In individual competitions, we typically work on 500-piece puzzles, while pairs or teams tackle up to 1,000 pieces.“ She notes a remarkable achievement: „The world champion completed a 500-piece puzzle in just under 38 minutes!“ As for her own times, she describes herself as „solidly in the middle.“ „I find it amusing; I never feel pressured to win. My personal record stands at about 47 minutes, which is still a lot of fun!“

The level of difficulty in competition varies based on the image and often requires specific techniques. „You can only master these skills by practicing with different types of puzzles,“ Lanzinger advises. „There’s a mechanical side to it as well; flipping all the pieces is a must, and you have to adjust pieces to see where they fit. Effective speed puzzlers use both hands. Everyone has their own strategies.“

Beyond Graz

Lanzinger’s efforts with the Puzzle Association are just beginning. „In Graz, I hosted a puzzle chess tournament in collaboration with Ludovico during one of their game evenings. In this unique twist, players alternated placing pieces on a chess timer. The one who finishes with the most time left wins.“ She is hopeful that interest will grow, especially with the upcoming national speed puzzling championship.

The championship, co-hosted with a puzzle group from Vienna, is set to take place on June 28 in Wiener Neudorf. Participants will compete in three different categories, either solo, in pairs, or as teams, with the puzzle images remaining a secret until the event. Registrations are still open at meisterschaft.puzzleverein.at, with up to 100 spots available for each category.

Related Articles:

Styriarte 2025 fills Styria with contemplative sounds

The Austrian national anthem performed by young Styrians

No one feels alone at „Angie’s Buffet“