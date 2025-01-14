Schock-Ausscheiden: Grabher vorzeitig bei den Australian Open gescheitert!


Julia Grabher ist am Dienstag auch bei ihrem zweiten Antreten im Hauptbewerb der Australian Open gleich zum Auftakt gescheitert.
Die 28-jährige Vorarlbergerin unterlag in Melbourne der Chinesin Wang Xiyu mit 1:6, 5:7.
Wang stellte damit im Head-to-Head mit Grabher auf 1:1.
Die Österreicherin hat in bisher fünf Major-Hauptbewerben nur einmal die zweite Runde (Roland Garros 2023) erreicht.





