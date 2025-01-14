Schock-Ausscheiden: Grabher vorzeitig bei den Australian Open gescheitert!





news/APA/Dienstag, 14.01.25, 02:46:08 Julia Grabher ist am Dienstag auch bei ihrem zweiten Antreten im Hauptbewerb der Australian Open gleich zum Auftakt gescheitert.

Die 28-jährige Vorarlbergerin unterlag in Melbourne der Chinesin Wang Xiyu mit 1:6, 5:7.

Wang stellte damit im Head-to-Head mit Grabher auf 1:1.

Die Österreicherin hat in bisher fünf Major-Hauptbewerben nur einmal die zweite Runde (Roland Garros 2023) erreicht.









APA/APA/AFP/DAVID GRAY









Julia Grabher ist am Dienstag gescheitert.

Gegnerin: Wang Xiyu (China)

Ergebnis: 1:6, 5:7

Head-to-Head: Wang vs. Grabher 1:1

Gegnerin: Wang Xiyu (China)

Ergebnis: 1:6, 5:7

Head-to-Head: Wang vs. Grabher 1:1

Major-Turniere: 5 Teilnahmen, nur einmal zweite Runde (Roland Garros 2023)



