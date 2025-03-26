Simone Schmiedtbauer: Erste Vorsitzende des Steirischen Bauernbundes

Simone Schmiedtbauer from the Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP) has been elected as the first female chairperson of the Styrian Farmers‘ Association, taking over the position from Franz Titschenbacher.

On March 25, 2025, during the 159th Landesbauernrat of the Styrian Farmers‘ Association, Schmiedtbauer was selected as the new chair with an impressive 100% of the votes. This historic decision marks the first time in the 125-year history of the association that a woman has held this influential role. She succeeds Franz Titschenbacher, who had been leading the Farmers‘ Association on an interim basis following Hans Seitinger’s resignation due to health issues in 2023.

After her election, Schmiedtbauer expressed her pride and humility, stating, “I am honored to lead the Styrian Farmers’ Association. It is the most effective representation of our interests as farmers. I aim for us to remain the go-to point for all concerns in agriculture and forestry, providing real value for our thousands of members. Together, we can achieve the best for our profession through robust policies and strong communication.” Since October 2023, she has served as the Agricultural Minister of Styria.

„Ökonomierätin“

Manuela Khom, the Deputy Governor, also congratulated Schmiedtbauer, highlighting, “With Simone Schmiedtbauer, the Styrian Farmers’ Association will continue to be a vocal advocate for local agriculture and forestry. What especially pleases me is that for the first time a woman is leading this organization. She is a true champion for rural areas.” Further congratulations came from Agriculture Minister Norbert Totschnig, who awarded Schmiedtbauer the honorary title of „Ökonomierätin“ as a recognition of her achievements. Totschnig stated, “Schmiedtbauer has a remarkable record of accomplishments at both European and national levels. We look forward to continuing our productive collaboration.”

During the elections, other key figures were also appointed, including Andreas Steinegger as president of the Agricultural Chamber and Bernd Brodtrager as youth farmer leader. Maria Pein will continue to support Schmiedtbauer as her deputy. At the conclusion of the meeting, former chairman Franz Titschenbacher was honored with the Golden Honorary Award of the Styrian Farmers’ Association for his contributions.

