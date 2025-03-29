Stadtpark Parkhouse: Silent Disco kehrt mit vier neuen Terminen zurück!

Silent Disco is coming back to Graz with four exciting events from May to September 2025!

Imagine a disco where all the music is transmitted through wireless headphones. This unique and engaging format has become a phenomenon in Austria and is set to return as part of an open-air beach tour in Graz. Attendees receive headphones, allowing them to choose their preferred music channel—whether it’s House, Hip-Hop, Indie, Pop, or Rock. Live DJs will be spinning tracks, ensuring that everyone finds something they love.

Event Dates in Graz

The Silent Disco will take place at the Stadtpark Parkhouse in Graz. Tickets are available for pre-purchase on the Silent Disco website or at the door on the day of the events.

3. Mai 2025: Graz, Stadtpark Parkhouse

6. Juni 2025: Graz, Stadtpark Parkhouse

26. Juli 2025: Graz, Stadtpark Parkhouse

13. September 2025: Graz, Stadtpark Parkhouse

