Stadtpark Parkhouse: Silent Disco kehrt mit vier neuen Terminen zurück!

Beitrag teilen


Redaktion

Andreas Strick

Silent Disco Returns to Graz: Four Exciting Dates

One can dance and party while everything remains quiet – thanks to the innovative concept of Silent Disco!

  • 29. März 2025, 10:00 Uhr

Silent Disco is coming back to Graz with four exciting events from May to September 2025!

Imagine a disco where all the music is transmitted through wireless headphones. This unique and engaging format has become a phenomenon in Austria and is set to return as part of an open-air beach tour in Graz. Attendees receive headphones, allowing them to choose their preferred music channel—whether it’s House, Hip-Hop, Indie, Pop, or Rock. Live DJs will be spinning tracks, ensuring that everyone finds something they love.

Open-air event in Graz's Stadtpark at Parkhouse.

Event Dates in Graz

The Silent Disco will take place at the Stadtpark Parkhouse in Graz. Tickets are available for pre-purchase on the Silent Disco website or at the door on the day of the events.

  • 3. Mai 2025: Graz, Stadtpark Parkhouse
  • 6. Juni 2025: Graz, Stadtpark Parkhouse
  • 26. Juli 2025: Graz, Stadtpark Parkhouse
  • 13. September 2025: Graz, Stadtpark Parkhouse

Related Events: Don’t miss other cultural highlights, including film festivals and live performances throughout the city!



Source link

Related posts:

  1. Bezirksparlament: Das Kalvarienbergfest kehrt unter neuer Leitung zurück
  2. Spannung pur: ORF bringt Maximilian Brückner als neuen Kommissar Rex zurück!
  3. Disco Neuinterpretiert: Ein Hauch von Strauss und viel House in der Praterstraße
  4. Signa Development: Geld zurück! So fordern Sie Honorare und Dividenden zurück!
Picture of Thomas Moser
Thomas Moser
Thomas Moser informiert umfassend über aktuelle Nachrichten und Entwicklungen in regionalen Branchen.
Beitrag teilen
Inhaltsverzeichnis

Weitere Beiträge

Redaktion

Die Redaktion von Bezirksjournal.at ist ein engagiertes Team aus Journalisten, Redakteuren und kreativen Köpfen, das sich mit Leidenschaft der Berichterstattung über lokale und regionale Themen widmet. Ihr Hauptziel ist es, die Menschen in den Bezirken mit relevanten, informativen und inspirierenden Inhalten zu versorgen, die ihre Lebenswelt direkt betreffen.

Wichtige Links
Informationen

Impressum

AGB

© All Rights Reserved.

Beitrag teilen