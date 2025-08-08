Stadtsenat: Graz unterstützt Fahrradkurse und die Initiative „Autofasten“

Graz has allocated €5,000 for bicycle courses in secondary schools and €1,700 for the Graz-Seckau Diocese to raise awareness about car dependency.

In a recent decision, the Stadtsenat of Graz approved funding aimed at fostering a cycling culture and reducing car usage. A sum of €5,000 will go towards professional cycling courses for secondary school students. These courses are designed to build upon what students learn in elementary school, ensuring they retain essential cycling skills as they grow. This initiative aims to bridge the gap leading to later traffic safety courses, such as those for moped licensing.

The ‚Car-Fasting‘ Initiative

Additionally, the city has approved €1,700 for the ‚Car Fasting‘ program, which encourages citizens to abstain from using their cars during the fasting season. Active for over 20 years, this initiative promotes using environmentally friendly transportation options instead. The Graz-Seckau Diocese will implement awareness campaigns throughout the year to support this goal. This year, the total funding for the project from the city amounts to €3,400.

Related Articles: