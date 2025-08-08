Stadtsenat: Graz unterstützt Fahrradkurse und die Initiative „Autofasten“

Dieses Thema Freunden empfehlen
Dieses Thema Freunden empfehlen


Stadt Graz Proposes Funding for Bicycle Courses and ‚Car Fasting‘

Stadt Graz aims to promote cycling and sustainable transportation initiatives.

  • 8. August 2025, 13:21 Uhr

Graz has allocated €5,000 for bicycle courses in secondary schools and €1,700 for the Graz-Seckau Diocese to raise awareness about car dependency.

In a recent decision, the Stadtsenat of Graz approved funding aimed at fostering a cycling culture and reducing car usage. A sum of €5,000 will go towards professional cycling courses for secondary school students. These courses are designed to build upon what students learn in elementary school, ensuring they retain essential cycling skills as they grow. This initiative aims to bridge the gap leading to later traffic safety courses, such as those for moped licensing.

Bicycle course promotion in Graz

The ‚Car-Fasting‘ Initiative

Additionally, the city has approved €1,700 for the ‚Car Fasting‘ program, which encourages citizens to abstain from using their cars during the fasting season. Active for over 20 years, this initiative promotes using environmentally friendly transportation options instead. The Graz-Seckau Diocese will implement awareness campaigns throughout the year to support this goal. This year, the total funding for the project from the city amounts to €3,400.

Related Articles:

In this rewrite, the content has been expanded to provide greater context about the initiatives being discussed. It highlights the significance of the funding, specifies the aims of the cycling courses, and elaborates on the ‚Car Fasting‘ initiative while maintaining the original structure and HTML tags.



Source link

Related posts:

  1. Gelenkbusse ersetzen Solobusse: Graz модернизирует свою автобусную флотилию
  2. Initiative Lebenswertes Andritz: Lesung von Ahmad Alshrihi in Andritz
  3. Spielregeln: Initiative zur Förderung des Miteinanders im Wiener Gemeindebau
  4. MINT Oberland: Verein begeistert Silicon Valley mit einer halben Million
Picture of Thomas Moser
Thomas Moser
Thomas Moser informiert umfassend über aktuelle Nachrichten und Entwicklungen in regionalen Branchen.
Inhaltsverzeichnis

Weitere Beiträge

Redaktion

Die Redaktion von Bezirksjournal.at ist ein engagiertes Team aus Journalisten, Redakteuren und kreativen Köpfen, das sich mit Leidenschaft der Berichterstattung über lokale und regionale Themen widmet. Ihr Hauptziel ist es, die Menschen in den Bezirken mit relevanten, informativen und inspirierenden Inhalten zu versorgen, die ihre Lebenswelt direkt betreffen.

Wichtige Links

Informationen

Impressum

AGB

Post Sitemap – Alle Beiträge

© All Rights Reserved.

Beitrag teilen