Steiermark in Trauer: Kurt Jungwirth verstarb im Alter von 95 Jahren

Kurt Jungwirth, former Deputy Governor of Styria, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 95. Jungwirth significantly influenced both politics and culture in Styria.

GRAZ/STYRIA. The passing of former Deputy Governor Kurt Jungwirth marks a significant loss for Styria, a region he shaped profoundly throughout the 20th century. He died late on Tuesday night at the age of 95.

Kurt Jungwirth was born in 1929 in Graz and dedicated himself early on to education, culture, and the intellectual life of society. In 1970, he was appointed to the Styrian provincial government as a member of the Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP), taking charge of the Culture Department, a position he held until 1985. From 1985 to 1991, he served as the Deputy to Governor Josef Krainer (ÖVP), further solidifying his influence in the region.

Leading the Styrian Cultural Scene



Jungwirth’s impact on cultural policy extended far beyond his official tenure. He served as the president of the steirische Herbst festival from 1976 to 2006, transforming it into a major event in Styrian culture. Additionally, his leadership of the Styriarte Association helped establish another key fixture in the region’s cultural calendar. In 1974, he became the president of the Styrian Academics Association, a role he held for 35 years, promoting open and liberal discourse among academics across various disciplines.

A Passionate Chess Player



In addition to his political and cultural endeavors, Jungwirth was an avid chess player. He served as the president of the Austrian Chess Federation for 46 years, from 1971 to 2017. His leadership profoundly developed chess in Austria, significantly impacting both competitive and recreational levels. In Styria, he remained at the helm of the regional chess federation until 2019.

Jungwirth received numerous awards in recognition of his contributions, including the Honorary Ring from the State of Styria and the City of Graz, and he was designated an honorary senator at the University of Graz. In 2007, he was honored with the Grand Golden Decoration with Star for Services to the Republic of Austria.

Reactions to Kurt Jungwirth’s Passing



The Styrian People’s Party expressed deep sorrow, with Deputy Governor Manuela Khom highlighting Jungwirth as an “enabler in the best sense.” She remarked, “Few have managed to step into the shoes of great predecessors; Kurt Jungwirth did so with his unique imprint.” Cultural Councilor Karlheinz Kornhäusl commended him as a “great Styrian teacher of humanism” and noted he was a personal mentor and friend.

Related Articles:

The Oberlandler and MeinBezirk are committed to serving the people of Styria!

This inn tells a story.

A keen eye for flora and fauna.