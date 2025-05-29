Südtiroler Platz: Ein Ort, wo das Leben pulsiert ❤️





**Event Announcement: Exhibition Opening in Wieden**

We are excited to announce that on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 17:30, the Bezirksvorstehung Wieden, in collaboration with the Kulturraum Neruda, will be hosting a special art exhibition titled Marco Antonio. This event is curated by the renowned Jovan Torbica, an accomplished curator known for his innovative approaches to contemporary art.

This exhibition aims to explore the interplay of culture and identity through diverse artistic expressions. Marco Antonio, whose works reflect a rich tapestry of influences and themes, invites visitors to engage with art that challenges conventional narratives. Through various mediums, including painting, sculpture, and digital art, attendees will experience the multifaceted aspects of contemporary artistic practices.

Jovan Torbica, the curator of this exhibition, brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for artistic talent. His previous projects have garnered attention for their thought-provoking content and ability to spark dialogue among audiences. Torbica’s commitment to showcasing diverse voices in contemporary art makes this exhibition a must-see for anyone interested in the evolution of artistic expressions in our modern world.

The location, Kulturraum Neruda, is known for its vibrant arts scene and has become a pivotal platform for both established and emerging artists. Situated in the heart of Wieden, this cultural space provides an intimate setting for exhibitions, allowing for meaningful interactions between artists and the public. This exhibition is part of a broader initiative to foster community engagement with the arts and to celebrate local talent.

We invite all art enthusiasts, students, and community members to join us for the opening night. It will be a wonderful opportunity to meet the curator, engage with the artworks, and participate in discussions around the themes presented through Marco Antonio’s works. Light refreshments will be served during the opening, and we encourage attendees to come prepared to share insights and explore the dynamic relationship between art and society.

**Details of the Event:**

Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025

17:30 Venue: Kulturraum Neruda, Wieden

This exhibition is not just a display of art; it is a celebration of culture, creativity, and community. We look forward to welcoming you to an evening that promises to be both enlightening and inspiring. Don’t miss your chance to immerse yourself in the contemporary art scene and witness the significant contributions of artists like Marco Antonio.

For further information or inquiries, please contact the Bezirksvorstehung Wieden or the Kulturraum Neruda.





