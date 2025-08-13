Umfrage der Woche: „Hatten Sie in diesem Jahr bereits Urlaub?“

Heidi Auer | Foto: Maria Lutz

Heidi Auer from Reutte shared her travel plans saying, „Yes, we’ve already traveled but are flying to Tunisia this September!“ Today’s travelers often seek diverse experiences; Tunisia, known for its rich history and stunning Mediterranean beaches, remains a popular destination, particularly for those looking for an exotic escape.


Grete Ostheimer | Foto: Maria Lutz

Grete Ostheimer from Pflach remarked, „We won’t be traveling; if anything, we’ll visit relatives in Austria!“ This sentiment reflects a trend where many prefer to stay closer to home and strengthen family ties, especially in post-pandemic travel considerations.


Brigitte Zach | Foto: Maria Lutz

Brigitte Zach from Reutte enthusiastically said, „Yes, we spent 14 days on a safari in Namibia with family!“ Safari tourism is increasingly popular, highlighting the allure of wildlife and nature experiences that destinations in Namibia provide.


Erich Pult | Foto: Maria Lutz

Erich Pult from Breitenwang stated, „In autumn, we might travel to Salzburg to visit our son!“ Family visits often influence travel plans, particularly when there’s an opportunity to reconnect with loved ones who may have relocated due to work or study.


Karoline Tscharnig | Foto: Maria Lutz

Karoline Tscharnig from Reutte exclaimed, „No, not yet, but we’re heading to the beautiful Styria in autumn to visit friends!“ Domestic travel is gaining traction, with regions like Styria attracting visitors with their picturesque landscapes and vibrant culture.


Ramona Arzenzeck | Foto: Maria Lutz

Ramona Arzenzeck from Breitenwang joyfully shared, „This Saturday, we’re heading to Cavallino, Italy with family!“ Beach destinations like Cavallino remain favorites for families seeking relaxation and quality time together.

Survey conducted by Maria Lutz

