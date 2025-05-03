Verdrängte Klänge: Finale Phase für das Festival FREMDE ERDE

“Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” This quote from philosopher George Santayana serves as a guiding principle for the FREMDE ERDE 2025 festival organizers.

Now in its second year after the inaugural edition in fall 2024, this concert series has firmly established itself within Vienna’s vibrant cultural scene. The festival takes place across various venues in the 7th district, showcasing works by composers who were persecuted during the Nazi regime, many of whose contributions to classical music have languished in obscurity.

The festival, running from April 24 to May 4, 2025, has two remaining concerts that promise to captivate audiences:

On Saturday, May 3, the ensemble VIVA LA CLASSICA! will perform pieces by notable composers including Franz Schreker, Erich Wolfgang Korngold, and Alexander Zemlinsky at the Möbelmuseum. This concert is aptly titled “VOM EWIGEN LEBEN” (On Eternal Life).

As a grand finale, Sunday, May 4, will feature a tribute to the works of Erich Zeisl. The evening will present “Naboth’s Vineyard,” a ballet composed in 1953 in Los Angeles, which is receiving its concert premiere in Vienna 72 years later. The performance will honor Zeisl’s legacy and feature the presence of his grandson, Randy Schoenberg. Additionally, the evening will include the rarely performed ballet “Ein Tanzpoem” by Zemlinsky, under the musical direction of François-Pierre Descamps.

For more information, visit www.fremde-erde.at.