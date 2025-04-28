Vier verbleibende Spiele: GAKs Weg zum Klassenerhalt

The excitement is palpable as the current Bundesliga season approaches its climactic finish. The fight for survival intensifies, with just two points separating the four teams at the bottom of the league.

GRAZ. The GAK athletes find themselves in a crucial last stretch, needing to push through in the final four rounds. After a recent draw of 1-1 against Hartberg, GAK slipped to the bottom of the table. A glimmer of hope emerges with the upcoming match against Austria Klagenfurt, who share the same points (14). The match is set to take place at Liebenau on Friday at 19:30.

Klagenfurt is currently facing difficulties, highlighted by the recent dismissal of head coach Peter Pacult. Carsten Jancker has taken over, and the Grazer team will aim to spoil his debut with a home victory, potentially passing the „red lantern“ to their opponents.





Looking ahead, GAK will face Altach on May 10 (kickoff at 17:00), host LASK at the Merkur Arena on May 17 (kickoff at 17:00), and conclude the season with a match against WSG Tirol at Tivoli in Innsbruck on May 23 (kickoff at 19:30).

Admiral Bundesliga – Qualification Group



As of the 28th round, the standings in the „lower playoff“ are as follows:

LASK (33 points)

TSV Hartberg (21 points)

WSG Tirol (16 points)

SCR Altach (15 points)

Austria Klagenfurt (14 points)

Grazer AK (14 points)

Will GAK manage to secure their spot in the league?

