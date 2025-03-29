WK on Tour: WKO Graz startet erneut wöchentliche Betriebsbesuche

Anzeige
WK on Tour
WKO Graz Starts Weekly Business Visits
The Chamber of Commerce is rekindling its outreach efforts to local entrepreneurs in Graz by initiating a series of district visits.
GRAZ – The Chamber of Commerce (WKO) is committed to enhancing the direct dialogue with local businesses. In 2025, WKO representatives will be visiting various businesses in Graz weekly to convey the diverse services the Chamber offers and to understand the current concerns and aspirations of entrepreneurs.
Direct Engagement
“Direct dialogue with our members is a top priority. We also aim to present and discuss our current program ‚City or Standstill’ to ensure our initiatives align with the needs of our members,” remarked Bernhard Bauer, Chairman of WKO Graz. He added, „The low voter turnout in the recent WKO elections signals our responsibility to engage more with our constituency.”
Visit Registration
The WKO Graz is home to over 21,000 member businesses, employing around 120,000 individuals, and currently training 3,700 apprentices. Businesses interested in participating in the discussions or hosting a visit can contact the WKO Graz Office at 0316/601 203 or email [email protected].
Tour Schedule
- April 2: Jakomini and Gries
- April 9: St. Leonhard
- April 23: Straßgang and Puntigam
- April 30: Wetzelsdorf and Eggenberg
- May 7: Gösting and Andritz
- May 14: Mariatrost, Ries and Waltendorf
- May 21: St. Peter and Liebenau
- May 28: Lend and Geidorf
- June 11: Inner City
