Wohnungsbrand in Wien: Viele Kinder während Großeinsatz gerettet

In the early hours of Wednesday, a significant fire incident occurred in the 12th District of Vienna, resulting in a massive emergency response. Firefighters successfully rescued 14 individuals from the smoke, including eight children, who were calling for help from their windows.



WIEN/MEIDLING. A dramatic firefighting operation unfolded on Meidlinger Niederhofstraße during the night. As initially reported by the “Kronen Zeitung,” the firefighters managed to rescue eight children from the flames.

According to fire department spokesperson Gerald Schimpf, witnesses spotted flames emerging from two windows on the street side around 3:15 AM and immediately alerted the emergency services. The fire was not only visible from those two windows but also emanating from a window in the courtyard, indicating a significant blaze.

Children Rescued via Aerial Ladder

Reports suggest that the door of the burning apartment was likely opened during the escape, filling the stairwell with smoke and severely restricting the evacuation routes for residents. As a result, several people were seen at their windows, shouting for assistance.

Using an aerial ladder, firefighters successfully rescued a total of eight children and six adults from the windows, while an additional two individuals were assisted using smoke escape hoods in the stairwell.

Support for Impacted Residents

The fire in the apartment was brought under control by around 5:00 AM, but the damage to the premises was extensive, Schimpf reported. The stairwell also suffered considerable damage due to smoke inhalation, complicating the evacuation efforts.

In total, firefighters rescued 16 people. Approximately 25 individuals were attended to on-site by the professional rescue service, with no one requiring hospital admission. The firefighting operation lasted until 5:30 AM, involving six vehicles and 30 personnel.





