Zurück auf dem Weg zum Sieg





In the Regionalliga West, SC Imst has demonstrated a strong performance, maintaining an unbeaten streak in the 2024/25 season. Their recent 1-0 victory over Kitzbühel, secured by a goal from Lukas Lamp in the 13th minute, underscores their resilience and determination.

Prior to this win, SC Imst faced a series of challenging matches, including a 1-2 loss to Lauterach, a 0-0 draw at home against Pinzgau Saalfelden, and a narrow 2-3 defeat to Wals-Grünau. These results led to valuable points being dropped, potentially impacting their position in the league standings. However, Austria Salzburg also experienced setbacks during this period, allowing SC Imst to remain firmly in the race for the championship title.

Coach Jens Scheuer expressed confidence in his team’s abilities, stating, „We have the quality to compete at the top level, and this victory is a testament to our hard work and commitment.“ This sentiment reflects the team’s collective effort and the strategic guidance provided by the coaching staff.

Looking ahead, SC Imst’s schedule includes crucial fixtures that will be pivotal in determining their final standing in the league. Their next match is against Reichenau, followed by a home game against Lauterach. These upcoming games present opportunities to capitalize on their current momentum and secure additional points.

Overall, SC Imst’s performance this season highlights their competitive spirit and potential for success in the Regionalliga West. With continued focus and determination, they are well-positioned to achieve their objectives and make a significant impact in Austrian football.







