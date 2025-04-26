Join us for an enchanting evening of chamber music featuring works by renowned composers Johannes Brahms, Ludwig van Beethoven, and Wilhelm Rabl. The program includes:

J. Brahms: Trio für Klarinette, Violoncello und Klavier in a-Moll, op. 114

L. v. Beethoven: Klaviertrio op. 1, Nr. 2

(Pause)

W. Rabl: Quartett für Klarinette, Violine, Violoncello und Klavier Nr. 1

This concert will feature a stellar quartet of musicians:

Christoph Zimper , Klarinette

, Klarinette Biliana Tzinlikova , Klavier

, Klavier Klara Flieder , Violine

, Violine Christophe Pantillon, Violoncello

The performance promises to be a delightful experience, showcasing the deep emotional range and intricate interplays characteristic of these masterful compositions. Brahms’ clarinet trio, in particular, has been praised for its lyrical beauty and complex harmonies, making it a favorite among chamber musicians and audiences alike.

Beethoven’s early piano trio is a fascinating glimpse into his evolving style, blending classical traditions with his innovative spirit. Finally, Rabl’s quartet will round out the evening with its rich textures and engaging dialogue among instruments.

Don’t miss the opportunity to immerse yourself in this world-class performance. Tickets are available through the link below:

Get Your Tickets Here